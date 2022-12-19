PM Hasina emphasises arable land preservation for food production

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday laid emphasis on the preservation of arable land for food production as the country has already lost a huge quantity of good quality and fertile land for unplanned industrialisation.

"A huge quantity of fertile arable land has been lost due to unplanned industrialisation, urbanisation and housing as the previous governments (before our) didn't concentrate on it. We don't want to lose such land anymore and that is why we've taken strict measures to preserve it," she said.

The prime minister said this while speaking at the ceremony of the 25th University Day of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) and inaugurating the Technology Exhibition.

The programme was held at the Begum Sufia Kamal Auditorium while the prime minister joined it virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.