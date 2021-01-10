Freedom fighter certificates of 52 including Bangabandhu killer Mosleh Uddin cancelled

More than seven months after the publication of the new list of freedom fighters, the government has cancelled the freedom fighter certificates of 52 people, reports UNB.

The liberation war affairs ministry issued a notification on Tuesday in this regard following the National Freedom Fighters Council Act 2002.

And 52 people, including Mosleh Uddin Khan - one of the killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - were stripped of their titles following the recommendation of the 70th meeting of the National Freedom Fighters Council.

The notification of cancellation of gazettes is available on the ministry's website.