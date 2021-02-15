Freedom fighters’ allowance to be raised to Tk 20,000

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday announced that the minimum monthly allowances of the valiant freedom fighters will be raised to Tk 20,000 from the existing Tk 12,000.

“I think the current monthly allowance of Tk 12,000 is not enough. We will increase the amount to Tk 20,000 bringing the lower slots at one

place,” the premier made the announcement while inaugurating the online

disbursement of freedom fighters’ allowances.

The prime minister joined the inauguration ceremony virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban. The programme was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

The electronic fund transfer (Government to Person- G2P) using Management Information System (MIS) will allow the freedom fighters to get their allowances directly to their bank accounts.

Sheikh Hasina said the government has introduced this G2P system for freedom fighters’ allowance as the gift of Mujib Borsha. She said from now on, the freedom fighters would receive their allowances directly.

Regarding the hike of allowances, the prime minister said the government needs some time to allocate money for this purpose in the national budget, Hasina said, adding, “But, we will surely do it.”