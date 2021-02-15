Freedom fighters’ allowance to be raised to Tk 20,000

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday announced that the minimum monthly allowances of the valiant freedom fighters will be raised to Tk 20,000 from the existing Tk 12,000.
“I think the current monthly allowance of Tk 12,000 is not enough. We will increase the amount to Tk 20,000 bringing the lower slots at one
place,” the premier made the announcement while inaugurating the online
disbursement of freedom fighters’ allowances.
The prime minister joined the inauguration ceremony virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban. The programme was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium.
The electronic fund transfer (Government to Person- G2P) using Management Information System (MIS) will allow the freedom fighters to get their allowances directly to their bank accounts.
Sheikh Hasina said the government has introduced this G2P system for freedom fighters’ allowance as the gift of Mujib Borsha. She said from now on, the freedom fighters would receive their allowances directly.
Regarding the hike of allowances, the prime minister said the government needs some time to allocate money for this purpose in the national budget, Hasina said, adding, “But, we will surely do it.”
Currently, the families of martyred war heroes are getting Tk 30,000 per month while that of war-wounded ones Tk 25,000. Besides, the families of Bir Shreshtha, the highest gallantry award winners in the War of Liberation, are getting Tk 35,000 while the Bir Uttam are receiving Tk 25,000.
In addition, Bir Bikram and Bir Pratik gallantry award winners are receiving Taka 20,000 and Tk 15,000 respectively, while the rest of the freedom fighters are receiving Tk 12,000 per month as honorarium.
The prime minister noted that except for Bir Shreshtha and Bir Uttam, it is better to bring all the lower three slots at one place because all had participated in the Liberation War.
The ministry of Liberation War affairs and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Kalyan Trust together will fix it, she added.