From teacher to cleaner, Covid hits Mayisha hard

Coronavirus has taken away her husband. Even before that the two had lost their jobs. After losing job, her husband Matiur Rahman, 29, started driving an easy-bike on rent. However, he died of coronavirus one and a half months later. School teacher Mayisha Farah, 24, is in dire straits now after losing the only earning member of the family. With two children, one five and the other two-and-a-half years old, and elderly parents, she is in utter distress. She even begged on the streets to feed her children. After losing her job as a teacher, she took up a job of a cleaner in a company to feed her family.

Mayisha Farah lives in a rented house in Nataipara area of Bogura city. She has to pay Tk 7,000 every month for rent, including gas and electricity bills. Apart from that, she also has to arrange money to buy milk for her children and medicine for her parents.