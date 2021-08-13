From teacher to cleaner, Covid hits Mayisha hard

Mayisha Farah has started working as a cleaner in a food manufacturing company Akboria Limited. This correspondent talked to Mayisha in front of Akboria Grand Hotel on 28 July. She shared her story of struggle and crisis amidst the pandemic, in addition to the story of losing her husband and job, with the correspondent.
Mayisha Farah told Prothom Alo there is little known about her birth. She was brought up in a children’s home (now an organisation under the Department of Social Services) in the capital’s Islampur area run by Mother Teresa Orphanage. She was adopted from there by a childless couple Rustam Ali and Neknur Khatun in 1996. Rustam Ali is from Akkelpur upazila in Joypurhat district. Neknur Khatun is a retired senior teacher of Yakubia Girl's High School in Bogura city. Mayisha lived in Bogura because of her mother’s job.
Mayisha Farah said her father was cut off from his family because he adopted her, a child from an orphanage. Her mother used to run the family. She grew up in a rented house. Financial insecurity became apparent in her family after her mother’s retirement.
Amidst this financial crisis, Mayisha passed SSC from Yakubia Girl's High School in 2013 and HSC in 2015 from Government Mujibur Rahman Women’s College and got enrolled for graduation. She completed her graduation in 2018.
During her graduation she met Matiur Rahman, a student of political science in Siraj-Ud-Doula College in Natore, through one of her friends. Matiur is from Raninagar upazila in Naogaon. His father Mozaffar Rahman was a teacher of Raninagar Sher-e-Bangla College.
They fell in love and decided to marry. But Matiur’s parents did not accept her as she was adopted from an orphanage. Matiur married Mayisha without his parent’s consent in 2016.
After marriage, Mayisha used to live in her parent's rented house with her husband. Their first child Shuhita was born within a year of their marriage. After two and a half years, Mayisha gave birth to her second child Chheherish. Matiur took up a job as an office assistant in a private insurance company in Rangpur. His salary was about Tk 15,000 per month.
She said, “It was hard to run the family with only my husband’s income so I took a job as a teacher in Marium Kindergarten School in Naruli area of Bogura city. My pay was Tk 2,200 per month. I tutored five to six children after school as well. I used to earn nearly Tk 3,000 from this. We were doing well with our incomes. But the pandemic destroyed everything.”
Mayisha lost her job when all the educational institutions were declared closed in March last year. Her earnings from private tuition stopped as well. In the meantime, her husband was laid off from his company. They were in distress.
Mayisha said, “We were passing days in hunger. Out of shame, we could not seek help from others either. Our family came to a standstill in the lockdown. Nobody knew us in Bogura. Who would give us jobs? Therefore, Matiur returned to Raninagar and started driving easy bike on rent.”
Unable to bear the hunger and cries of her babies, Mayisha took to the streets with her mother in search of food. She begged for money to buy milk for her children.
“I told the people that I am a graduate and lost my job due to the coronavirus pandemic. I do not have money to buy milk for my children. Please, give me some money. But people do not believe me. They insulted me. I often get teased on the streets,” said Mayisha.
On 29 December, last year, Mayisha got news from Naogaon that Matiur had been diagnosed with coronavirus. He had a severe breathing problems and fever. He was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Matiur talked to Mayisha over the phone from the hospital on 30 December. He said, “It’s so painful. Please forgive me.” Matiur’s physical condition further deteriorated the next day and he died due to lack of ICU (intensive care unit) facilities while undergoing treatment.
Mayisha said, “I could not even see him for the last time as he died of coronavirus. I only saw his grave with my daughters three days later.”
Mayisha took a job delivering foods online at a departmental store in Bogura city last March. She used to earn an average of Tk 150 daily at the end of the day after delivering goods to people’s houses on foot. However, the lockdown was lifted in Ramadan and Mayisha lost her job due to the fall in online sales. In the end, Mayisha went to Akboria Limited in search of a job. There, she got an assurance of getting a job as a cleaner.
Hasan Ali, chairman of Akboria Limited, said, “Mayisha came to me before Eid for a job. I have promised her to give a job in the cleaning unit of my organisation after hearing her struggles in life. She has started working on probation. However, her job has not been finalised as yet. We have not fixed her salary either.”
*This report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu