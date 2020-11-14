FS Masud Bin Momen to visit India next month

Earlier, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said Dhaka has invited Narendra Modi to visit Dhaka in person on 26 March to join the nation’s celebration of the 50 years of the independence.

“We’ve invited him (Narendra Modi) and they accepted the invitation in principle,” he said after his maiden meeting with newly appointed Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami in the capital last month.

The Indian premier was scheduled to visit this year to join birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman but the trip was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Momen said Bangladesh and India will celebrate Bangladesh’s 50 years of independence together next year and expected that the Indian premier will join the opening of the celebration.

Before the foreign ministerial level 6th Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) JCC meeting in September last, Momen had hinted that some bilateral agreements may be signed during Indian primer’s visit to Dhaka.

Meanwhile, while paying his call on state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam, Doraiswami assured that the virtual Hasina-Modi summit in December is not being seen as a substitute for in person visit by the Indian prime minister to Dhaka.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian prime Modi held last bilateral talks in New Delhi on 5 October last year.

Currently, Bangladesh and India are enjoying excellent bilateral relations, termed as ‘golden chapter’ and ‘rock solid’ by leaders of both the countries.