Article 70 gives stability to government: PM tells parliament

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Monday came down heavily on a few parliament members as they are advocating against Article 70 in the Constitution despite the article has given sustainability to the government and thus the development, reports BSS.

"Article 70 has given protection to democracy alongside further strengthening it to reach its benefit to the people. But, a few of our (parliament) members are against the article as they are unable to play the game of seating and unseating the government," she said.