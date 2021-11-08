BNP announces two-day demo

BNP announced a two-day demonstration programme across the country on Monday in protest of hiking diesel and kerosene prices.

As part of the programme, BNP's all metropolitan city units, except Dhaka ones, will stage demonstrations and protest rallies on 10 November (Wednesday), reports UNB.

Besides, the party's all district units will observe the similar programme in the district headquarters on 12 November (Friday). BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with this announcement at a human-chain programme.