BNP announces two-day demo

BNP's Dhaka South and North city units arranged the human-chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club. Fakhrul said the prices of all essentials will now go up further as an impact of the fuel price hike, leaving common people in a miserable condition.
Fakhrul said the protest against the increase in fuel prices now needs to spread across the country to save the people from sufferings.
"As long as the Awami League (AL) government is in power, public sufferings will increase and people will become more helpless and poorer. So, we've to unite people to take to the streets and oust this regime," he observed.
On Wednesday, the government raised the prices of diesel and kerosene at the retail level.