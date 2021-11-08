Bangladesh

Fuel price hike

BNP announces two-day demo

Prothom Alo English Desk
BNP announced a two-day demonstration programme across the country on Monday in protest of hiking diesel and kerosene prices.

As part of the programme, BNP's all metropolitan city units, except Dhaka ones, will stage demonstrations and protest rallies on 10 November (Wednesday), reports UNB.

Besides, the party's all district units will observe the similar programme in the district headquarters on 12 November (Friday). BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with this announcement at a human-chain programme.

BNP's Dhaka South and North city units arranged the human-chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club. Fakhrul said the prices of all essentials will now go up further as an impact of the fuel price hike, leaving common people in a miserable condition.

Fakhrul said the protest against the increase in fuel prices now needs to spread across the country to save the people from sufferings.

"As long as the Awami League (AL) government is in power, public sufferings will increase and people will become more helpless and poorer. So, we've to unite people to take to the streets and oust this regime," he observed.

On Wednesday, the government raised the prices of diesel and kerosene at the retail level.

