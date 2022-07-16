Bangladesh reports five deaths, 1,007 Covid cases in 24 hrs

During the period, five patients died of Covid-19. As of Saturday, the death toll stands at 29,230, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.70 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 13.77 per cent.
The health directorate Saturday said a total of 1,854 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,922,977.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.