EC's query from registered parties

Ruling Awami League, 12 others refrain from responding

The election commission (EC) sent letters to 39 parties to know whether they are complying with the necessary conditions as the registered political party.

Of them, 23 parties provided information to the EC within the stipulated period.

Three parties, including BNP, sought extra time from the EC to submit their responses. On the other hand, the EC secretariat hasn’t received any words from the remaining 13, including the ruling AL, as of Thursday evening.  

The EC issued a letter, seeking the information, to all political parties on 13 October and asked them to respond by 30 working days. Today, Thursday, is the last day for submitting the response.    

According to the EC, a total of 23 parties, including Jatiya Party, NPP, Tarikat Federation, Bangladesh Jatiya Party, Islami Oikkyajhot, Khelafat Majlish, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Bangladesh Islami Front, Bangladesh NAP, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon, BNF, Muktijhot, Gonoforum, Bangladesh Workers’ Party and LDP, submitted their responses to the EC within the stipulated period.   

The EC source said BNP sought the extension of the submission period till 31 December. Apart from this, Bangladesh Congress and Bangladesh Muslim League applied for deadline extension by three more months.    

Additional secretary of the EC secretariat Ashok Kumar Devnath told Prothom Alo that they have received the responses against the letters from 26 parties as of Thursday evening. The issue will be placed before the EC next Sunday. Steps would be taken as per the decision of the commission.  

