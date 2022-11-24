Ruling Awami League, 12 others refrain from responding

The EC issued a letter, seeking the information, to all political parties on 13 October and asked them to respond by 30 working days. Today, Thursday, is the last day for submitting the response.
According to the EC, a total of 23 parties, including Jatiya Party, NPP, Tarikat Federation, Bangladesh Jatiya Party, Islami Oikkyajhot, Khelafat Majlish, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Bangladesh Islami Front, Bangladesh NAP, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon, BNF, Muktijhot, Gonoforum, Bangladesh Workers’ Party and LDP, submitted their responses to the EC within the stipulated period.
The EC source said BNP sought the extension of the submission period till 31 December. Apart from this, Bangladesh Congress and Bangladesh Muslim League applied for deadline extension by three more months.
Additional secretary of the EC secretariat Ashok Kumar Devnath told Prothom Alo that they have received the responses against the letters from 26 parties as of Thursday evening. The issue will be placed before the EC next Sunday. Steps would be taken as per the decision of the commission.