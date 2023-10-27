Stay alert against any move to foil election: PM Hasina

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina has urged all to remain alert so that none can foil coming election or make it questionable.
She also urged the people to cast their votes for the 'boat' for continued development and progress of Bangladesh.
"All have to be cautious so that none can foil the election or make the polls questionable," she said while addressing a civil reception accorded to her here today.
The Bangladeshi expatriates residing in Belgium and different European countries organised the reception at the Performing Art Theater in Espace Lumein this afternoon.
The prime minister asked the Awami League leaders and activists to showcase the tremendous development of Bangladesh carried out in the last 15 years to the people instead of paying heed to the propaganda of vested quarters against the government.
The prime minister called upon all to thwart out the conspiracy of the killers and terrorists and their any bid to play with the fate of the people again, pointing at her finger at BNP and Jamaat.
The premier sounded a note of warning against any arson terrorism in the name of movement. She said that she has no objection with peaceful movement.
"None will be spared if anyone engages in arson terrorism in the name of movement," she said.
Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud moderated the programme.
Sheikh Hasina said the people have got the country's independence and development by casting votes in favour of Awami League.
"So, cast vote for the Awami League for continuation of the country's development spree," she said.
The country, she said, has been transformed into a developing nation by the Awami League government.
"We have made huge development of Bangladesh due to sincerity, specific plan and execution of the plan accordingly," she said.
The prime minister questioned what the BNP-Jamaat and other governments did for the development of Bangladesh in 29 years from 1975-1996 and 2001-2009 while the Awami League government has made massive development in the last 15 years.
"The 29 years were the time of darkness and pain of the people," she said, adding that the BNP-Jamaat clique have made their fortunes in their regimes.
"Bangladesh has no future at their hands as they don't care about the people of Bangladesh," she said.
The prime minister has recalled the contribution of the expatriate Bangladeshis to all the struggles that included six-point demand and the Liberation War of 1971.
Sheikh Hasina requested the expatriate Bangladeshis to send remittance through banking channels as the government has been giving five per cent incentive on the remittance.
The prime minister said there would be no hard-core poor in Bangladesh as the government has taken required measures to this end.
Her government has already given free houses to 840,000 homeless and landless families across the country and another 1,1000 more houses are being constructed for them to make Bangladesh free from hard-core poor.
The prime minister said her government has been working tirelessly to transform the country into a Smart Bangladesh by 2041.