Stay alert against any move to foil election: PM Hasina

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina has urged all to remain alert so that none can foil coming election or make it questionable.

She also urged the people to cast their votes for the 'boat' for continued development and progress of Bangladesh.

"All have to be cautious so that none can foil the election or make the polls questionable," she said while addressing a civil reception accorded to her here today.

The Bangladeshi expatriates residing in Belgium and different European countries organised the reception at the Performing Art Theater in Espace Lumein this afternoon.