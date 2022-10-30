Myanmar officially regrets border incidents

Myanmar officially expressed regret after Bangladesh on Sunday strongly protested its security forces flying helicopters over the Bangladesh-Myanmar border areas, firing of small arms and heavy weapons in the border area and loss of life and property caused by it, reports UNB.

The protest was raised by the head of the Bangladesh delegation during a flag meeting between members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) held at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar on Sunday.