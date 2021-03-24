German president lauds Bangladesh’s impressive growth

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday said Bangladesh has undergone an “impressive development and is today a vibrant democracy” with high economic growth rates, reports UNB.
“At the same time, Bangladesh has succeeded in clearly reducing poverty in the country using innovative development policy strategies,” he said in a message sent to president Abdul Hamid.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen read out the message at a programme held at the National Parade Ground on Tuesday, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence.
The German president said the world very much values Bangladesh’s peaceful foreign policy and its generous humanitarian engagement, particularly when it comes to taking in hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who have fled their homes.
“The global challenges of our time, particularly the current pandemic situation and climate change, can only be tackled if we work together. Our many years of friendly relations provide a very firm basis for such cooperation,” the message reads.
On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence, he conveyed to his Bangladesh counterpart and the people of Bangladesh his sincere congratulations. “I wish you strength and every success for the tasks that lie ahead.”