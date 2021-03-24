German president lauds Bangladesh’s impressive growth

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday said Bangladesh has undergone an “impressive development and is today a vibrant democracy” with high economic growth rates, reports UNB.

“At the same time, Bangladesh has succeeded in clearly reducing poverty in the country using innovative development policy strategies,” he said in a message sent to president Abdul Hamid.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen read out the message at a programme held at the National Parade Ground on Tuesday, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence.