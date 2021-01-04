Get prepared through education: PM to BCL men

Noting that no nation can move forward without education, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) to get involved in nation building preparing themselves with the organisation’s main principles.

“BCL’s main principles are education, peace and progressiveness. Each BCL leader and activist has to move ahead bearing the ideology . . . We will move towards progressiveness following the path of peace and pull the country ahead and it should be our goal,” she said.

The premier was addressing a discussion at Krishibid Institution auditorium marking the 73rd founding anniversary of BCL as the chief guest from her official residence Ganabhaban here.