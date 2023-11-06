Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury Speaks at TEDxGulshan 2023  

Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, the first female Speaker of the Parliament of Bangladesh, delivered her highly anticipated TEDx Talk at TEDxGulshan 2023.

Drawing from her extensive experience as a woman in the public sector, Dr. Chaudhury shared her insights into the challenges many women encounter, particularly after marriage when family responsibilities can impede career development, a press release reads.

In her TEDx Talk, she recounted the vital role of family support in her journey, notably her father-in-law's pride in her pursuit of a PhD, an accomplishment that none of his sons had achieved.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including long hours in the chamber and court, returning home late at night, and driving back home alone to find her family and children asleep, Dr. Chaudhury remained resolute in pursuing her legal profession.

She also shared her remarkable journey from being a junior lawyer at the age of 40 to becoming a Member of Parliament. Subsequently, she assumed the role of State Minister for Women and Children Affairs, allowing her to work at the grassroots level in Bangladesh and implement vital policies such as the National Women Development Policy.