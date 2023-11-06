Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury Speaks at TEDxGulshan 2023  

Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, the first female Speaker of the Parliament of Bangladesh, delivered her highly anticipated TEDx Talk at TEDxGulshan 2023.
Drawing from her extensive experience as a woman in the public sector, Dr. Chaudhury shared her insights into the challenges many women encounter, particularly after marriage when family responsibilities can impede career development, a press release reads.
In her TEDx Talk, she recounted the vital role of family support in her journey, notably her father-in-law's pride in her pursuit of a PhD, an accomplishment that none of his sons had achieved.
Despite facing numerous challenges, including long hours in the chamber and court, returning home late at night, and driving back home alone to find her family and children asleep, Dr. Chaudhury remained resolute in pursuing her legal profession.
She also shared her remarkable journey from being a junior lawyer at the age of 40 to becoming a Member of Parliament. Subsequently, she assumed the role of State Minister for Women and Children Affairs, allowing her to work at the grassroots level in Bangladesh and implement vital policies such as the National Women Development Policy.
Dr. Chaudhury then reflects on the moment when she became the Speaker of the Parliament as a woman.
"People would question: 'How is it possible? A young woman like her, the Speaker of The Parliament?'" she recalls her experience. "I was burdened with the thought that this responsibility extended to all the women in Bangladesh. What if I made a mistake? What if I couldn't perform effectively? What if I failed in my duties? Would that impact the opportunities for future women in this role?"
Gradually, she overcame these challenges, gaining confidence in her responsibilities. She had the privilege to represent Bangladesh at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, where she learned about parliamentary proceedings worldwide. Dr. Chaudhury draws inspiration from one of South Asia's legendary leaders, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who tirelessly advocates for gender equality and equal opportunities.
Yet, the balancing act between responsibilities and traditional gender roles persisted, as she amusingly recounts a phone call from her husband during the CPA elections, inquiring about the location of saffron in the house. These small moments illustrate that, regardless of one's career success, family responsibilities endure.
So, how can we address the challenges women face in building their careers, particularly in the public sector?
Dr. Chaudhury underscores the importance of having progressive and open-minded parents and family support after marriage.
She highlights the significance of maintaining a balance between work and family life and staying committed to one's duties, even in challenging circumstances.
She also encourages everyone, especially those in the public sector, to be aware of these challenges, be open to criticism, and create more opportunities for women in Bangladesh to serve the country.
Dr. Chaudhury stands as an exemplary female leader, not only representing the women of Bangladesh but also those in the global South. She excels as a woman, a Bangladeshi, a mother, a wife, a politician, and the Speaker of the National Parliament of Bangladesh, setting an unparalleled example for women worldwide.