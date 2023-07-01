Bangladesh reports 3 dengue deaths, 270 new cases

Three more people died from dengue in the 24 hours till Saturday morning, reports UNB.
With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to 50 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
During the period, 270 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, DGHS said.
Of the new patients, 178 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it.
A total of 1, 405 patients, including 944 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 8, 248 dengue cases, 6,793 recoveries this year.
The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.