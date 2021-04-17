Girls more vulnerable to cyber bullying and harassment

According to a new survey of the government’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, girls become victims of cyber bullying and harassment easily because of using internet irresponsibly without ensuring protection of their personal data. Young girls usually post their photos continuously on Facebook and become victims of harassment easily. Incidents of cyber harassment were double in the cities than the villages because of availability of internet and devices. Sixty-four per cent of the girls in the cities and 33 per cent in the villages are victims of harassment by receiving sexually explicit videos, messages and photos.

The survey was the first of its kind carried out by the ICT Division.

The Bangladesh Institute of ICT in Development (BIID) carried out the survey titled “Cyber bullying against girls and women over social media” on behalf of ICT Division. It was conducted on 584 students from schools, colleges and universities in cities and villages. Besides, discussion was carried out in six focus groups and 12 teachers, researchers, guardians and lawyers were interviewed as key informants. Students from two girls’ schools in Moulvibazar and Manikganj, a renowned English medium school, two public and private universities in Dhaka participated in the survey.