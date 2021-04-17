Girls more vulnerable to cyber bullying and harassment

She was a Class X student at a renowned school of the capital. One day, she learned a fake account has been opened in a social media platform using her photos. Indecent images and statuses were posted from it. With the help of her friends, she complained to the authorities of the platform, Facebook, and managed to take down the fake account. However, the perpetrators didn’t stop and started sending sexually explicit messages and videos through Messenger. She now studies in university.
This girl shared her horrifying experience with Prothom Alo. She said she informed her family about the matter after going through from mental trauma for six months. She was afraid of telling the family because she would be scolded and barred from access to internet. She was young and had no idea about personal data protection or taking legal action in such a situation.
According to a new survey of the government’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, girls become victims of cyber bullying and harassment easily because of using internet irresponsibly without ensuring protection of their personal data. Young girls usually post their photos continuously on Facebook and become victims of harassment easily. Incidents of cyber harassment were double in the cities than the villages because of availability of internet and devices. Sixty-four per cent of the girls in the cities and 33 per cent in the villages are victims of harassment by receiving sexually explicit videos, messages and photos.
The survey was the first of its kind carried out by the ICT Division.
The Bangladesh Institute of ICT in Development (BIID) carried out the survey titled “Cyber bullying against girls and women over social media” on behalf of ICT Division. It was conducted on 584 students from schools, colleges and universities in cities and villages. Besides, discussion was carried out in six focus groups and 12 teachers, researchers, guardians and lawyers were interviewed as key informants. Students from two girls’ schools in Moulvibazar and Manikganj, a renowned English medium school, two public and private universities in Dhaka participated in the survey.
State minister for information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak told Prothom Alo incidents of cyber bullying and harassment is more common in the city than the village because of high access to the internet in cities. Besides, in the villages there is a lot of physical activities, but in the cities, the boys and girls have no such alternative.
Keeping the matter of cyber bullying and harassment in mind, the government has taken initiative to promote ethics and awareness among children and youth at an individual level and from the families and educational institutions, as well as to mobilise awareness about relevant legal measures, the state minister added.
It starts with a 'hi' and 'hello'
According to the survey, incidents start with jut a 'hi' and 'hello'. Then mobile phone and photos are exchanged and next attempts are made for direct meetings. The perpetrator starts forcing the victims to meet directly. Many men start sending indecent photos over Messenger in addition to making vulgar comments and jokes. The senders continue to do so until getting a reply.
Professor of Dhaka University’s women and gender studies department, Tania Haque was a member of the research team. She told Prothom Alo that increase of widespread campaign by the government is necessary now to stop cyber bullying and harassment. The government can take initiative to run a campaign during the prime time at the state-run Bangladesh Television (BTV) and various private television channels and radio stations. Campaigns on cyber awareness can be run before news broadcast, she added.
Access to phone before 13
The survey said 88 per cent of the respondents have access to internet via laptops or mobile phones in the city and 48 per cent in the village. Most of the girls from village don’t have access to smartphones. They access internet for brief time using the devices that belong to their guardians. They don’t get to log in any digital platform other than Facebook in such a short time. On the other hand, girls living in the city get access to smartphone before they turn 13, so they have the opportunity to browse various platforms.
Chief executive officer (CEO) of BIID, the organisation carrying out the study, Shahid Uddin Akbar, cited his experience while carrying out the survey as horrific. He told Prothom Alo that students are reluctant to speak out about cyber bullying with their guardians. They get terrified. They have huge lack of awareness of the digital world and don’t have any idea about how far it can affect then. They are trapped easily, he added.
Assistant professor of National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital’s child adolescent and family psychiatry department, Helal Uddin, told Prothom Alo many guardians bring their children for treatment during coronavirus pandemic as the children attempt suicide after falling victim to such abuse.
He urged the girls and the boys not to fall in any temptation and to restrain themselves. If you fall in to any trouble or notice any risks, seek help from the family. Take legal action and consult a psychiatric, if necessary. Don’t carry the sense of guilt by yourself, he added
This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna