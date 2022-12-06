Pranay Verma made the remarks at a reception and musical evening hosted by the High Commission of India in Dhaka to celebrate the 51st anniversary of Maitri Diwas on friendship day.
On this day of 1971, India recognised an independent and sovereign Bangladesh, ten days before Bangladesh’s liberation.
The decision to mark 6 December as Maitri Diwas was taken by prime ministers Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina during the state visit of prime minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in March 2021.
Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque participated in the event as the chief guest.
Freedom fighters, senior representatives from the government of Bangladesh, leaders of business and industry, media, academia and civil society also joined the celebrations.
Addressing the gathering, Indian envoy Pranay Verma highlighted the significance of the day as an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past 51 years of India- Bangladesh partnership and the promise for the future.
He described India-Bangladesh friendship as rooted in the shared sacrifices of 1971 and fostered by strong ties of history, language and culture.
Noting that both the countries have made important achievements in the last 50 years, he emphasized that they must now ensure that their future generations understand this history and preserve the legacy of 1971.
Reaffirming the shared commitment of both countries to further strengthen their close friendship, which is founded on shared values, culture and ethos, and based on mutual trust, respect and understanding; the celebrations concluded with colourful performances by Indian and Bangladeshi cultural troupes.