Global COVID cases surpass 103m

India's caseload now stands at 10,757,610. The country's death toll has mounted to 154,392, according to the health ministry.

India ranks second in terms of COVID-19 cases globally but stands fourth in terms of deaths as Mexico occupies the third slot, with 158,536 fatalities so far.

Ten more people died of COVID-19 and 443 others got infected by the deadly virus in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the fresh ones, the total death toll from the deadly virus in the country reached 8,137 while the mortality rate stood at 1.52 per cent, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a handout.

It said the COVID-19 infection rate in the country is now at 3.55 per cent.