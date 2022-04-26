Global Covid cases top 510 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,062,097 on Monday after 2,541 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
This is the sixth consecutive day when the number of daily new cases has surpassed the 2,000-mark, after lower tallies were reported in recent weeks.
Besides, 30 deaths due to the pandemic recorded since Sunday morning took the death toll to 522,193.
Covid Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 27 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Monday morning taking the total caseload to 1,952,583.
As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,127 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily positivity rate slightly increased to 0.43 per cent from Sunday’s 0.41 per cent after testing 6,251 samples during the period.
On Sunday, the number of infections was lower as 24 new cases were reported with zero death.
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.90 per cent with the recovery of 299 more patients during the 24-hour period.
In March, the country reported 85 Covid-linked deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.