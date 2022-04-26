Global Covid cases top 510 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 510 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 510,034,044 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,220,164 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 81,042,367 cases so far and 991,572 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.