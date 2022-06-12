Global oil, LNG price hike impact Bangladesh: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said purchase of oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) at increased price is negatively impacting the country’s foreign exchange reserve, reports UNB.

He said this in parliament while replying to a tabled question from Gonoforum lawmaker Mokabbir Khan from Sylhet-2 constituency.

Momen said that the government is increasing subsidy so that people are not affected due to increase of price of fuel and LPG. But doing this is putting pressure on the overall budget.

“In addition, purchase of oil and LNG at an increased price is putting a negative impact on foreign exchange reserves,” he said.