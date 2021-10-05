Global pressure on Myanmar to take Rohingya back to continue: PM

She said the main focus of this UNGA was sustainable recovery from the pandemic, pining point “expectation” in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the universal accessibility and availability of Covid vaccines and sustainable recovery from the pandemic naturally dominated the discussion.

Besides, issues like climate change, women’s empowerment, equality and inclusion, racism, sustainable development goals, disarmament of nuclear weapons and others also come up in the discussion, said Hasina.

On 20 September, she was conferred upon with “SDG Progress Award” by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) for Bangladesh’s highest success in attaining SDG during the 2015-2020 period. SDSN president and noted economist professor Jeffery Sachs handed over the award to her, she said.

“This award is a global recognition of Bangladesh’s steadfast development even during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that’s why I dedicated this award to the people of the country in my thanksgiving speech,” she said.