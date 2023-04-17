BNP may be involved in city fire incidents: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said BNP may be involved in the recent fire incidents broke out in different city markets.

“Carrying out arson attacks is their (BNP) old habit. BNP may take ill tactics of setting fire aiming to mobilise its movement,” he said.

“It is a big question now whether the BNP has chosen the tactic of setting fire to mobilise its movement. This mystery must be revealed,” Quader told an Eid gift distribution ceremony in the capital.