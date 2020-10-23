Gold worth Tk 47.3m seized under aircraft passenger seat

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The customs intelligence on Friday seized gold bars weighing around 8 kilograms, searching a flight from Abu Dabhi at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

Customs intelligence said the gold bars were worth about Taka 47.3 million

Intelligence sources said the director general of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) Muhammad Mubinul Kabir was tipped off that a huge amount of gold was being smuggled in from Abu Dhabi.

The officials of custom intelligence conducted a search at the BG-028 flight from Abu Dhabi and seized the gold at around 10:00am.

68 gold bars were found under the passenger seat.

Custom intelligence’s Monir Hossain told Prothom Alo that the seized gold has been dealt with under the Customs Act.

Preparation to file a criminal case is underway, he added.

