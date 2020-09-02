'Golden chapter' under threat?

Since she knows the depth of the relationship, former Indian high commissioner Vina Sikri is also not interested to question the "sudden" visit of Shringla.

"This is a part of the continued dialogues both the countries have. His visit at a time when coronavirus has slapped travel restrictions and the meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina only show how important Bangladesh is to India," she observed.

Pinak Ranjan also feels the same. He sees this as a part of continued efforts to strengthen the ties. "Probably they needed to sit together to discuss the trial of a COVID-19 vaccine. We need to see this visit in light of the post-COVID economic programmes."

However, there should be some clarity, Sriradha adds. People do not get the chance to be suspicious if the right answers are delivered at the right time, she observed.

"The relation between Bangladesh and India are based on trust. They should deal with such unwanted questions with utmost transparency."

However, former high commissioner Deb Mukhopadhyay said that neither Bangladesh nor India can duck the blame for this controversy. "The foreign secretary did not need to go there to talk about COVID-19 vaccine trials. The meeting with the prime minister was not needed either. They did not discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or National Register of Citizens (NRC). They did not speak on China either. Then what did they talk about?"

If they could explain things at the right time, the rumors would have been scotched.

Then how come the anti-Indian sentiment is so palpable? "This is surprising. Only a few days back, both the governments termed the relationship a 'golden chapter'. A survey carried out by a big Indian daily said Bangladeshis are the most favourite neighbours to majority of the Indians. Why would they feel hatred now?" wonders Deb Mukhopadhyay.