Ayesha vows to fight bar on women conducting weddings

A Bangladeshi woman barred from becoming a marriage registrar because she is female vowed on Thursday to fight for her dream job after the High Court said women would face “practical difficulties” conducting Islamic weddings.

Ayesha Siddiqua has waged a six-year battle with authorities to become a registrar, culminating in last week’s knockback from the High Court, which she plans to appeal.

“I was very sad when the verdict was announced. We have women working in all sectors including the police,” Siddiqua told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“Why can’t they become registrars?” the 39-year-old said by phone from her home in Phulbari, northern Bangladesh.