Bandarban, where women are in leadership

Like the police administration, the responsibilities of Bandarban district administration also went to a woman. Yasmin Parvin arrived as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district in January, 2021. She has been in that post for almost one and a half years.

Yasmin comes to her office everyday on time. She never refuses to meet anyone who comes to see her, even amidst her busy schedule. She said, “My office is always open to all. Common people never visit the deputy commissioner unless they are in trouble. That is why I try to listen to their sufferings and solve their problems.”

Yasmin Parvin believes, there are certain challenges of being a woman administrator such as coming to the workplace after managing everything at the family as the homemaker and spending quality time with children. This responsibility is somewhat relaxed for the men.