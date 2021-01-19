Covid took her job, but made her a millionaire

Rasheda Khatun (36) had trained in sewing at the Department of Women’s Affairs in Lalmonirhat. Little did she realise what a blessing that training would prove to be, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

She used to work as an ayah at a private school in Lalmonirhat district town. When coronavirus broke out in March last year, she lost her job as the school closed indefinitely.

Rasheda was worried with no job as she was the sole earner in the family. Her husband Farooq Hossain was an expatriate worker in Iraq and didn’t keep in contact with her.

She then decided to put her sewing skills to use.

“The demand for face masks had skyrocketed so I decided to make cloth masks to sell them in the market,” said Rasheda.