Donating 40 years' savings for children with cancer

Mohammad Ali had opened a waqf account with Social Islami Bank and deposited the money there in the name of Chattogram Medical College Hospital Patient Welfare Association. This association will use the annual Tk 400,000 profit from there for the treatment of cancer patients under the age of 18.

There is a story behind why Mohammad Ali had made this contribution towards cancer patients. Around 20 years ago Mohammad Ali's mother died of cancer. Around five years after that, his niece Nahida Shoma died of cancer too. And earlier he had seen his grandfather dying of the same disease. All of these incidents moved the near 80-year-old Mohammad Ali to create this fund for child cancer patients.

He saved his money in secret. He says he joined a pharmaceutical company in 1996 as a sales rep. Initially he would help out patients with medicines and a little money. Later he decided that he would do something on a larger scale and then began saving money, that too in a tin container.