Fallow fields now produce potatoes worth Tk 5b

More than two decades ago, the agriculture of Tanore, Rajshahi was one-crop-based. During winter, particularly in November, the crop fields were left totally unused.

In 1995, some farmers from outside of Tanore started potato cultivation on the fallow land. The land owners were happy to let then use land with merely a sack of harvested potatoes in return.

Potato cultivation eventually inspired the local farmers. Till 2013-14, potato cultivation in Tanore had expanded to around 5,020 hectares of land.

Local agriculture officials and farmers have witnessed a revolution in potato farming in the last five years. Tanore is now considered the second largest source of potatoes. Local farmers estimate that potatoes worth around Tk five billion (Tk 500 crore) are being sold from Tanore every season.

Now, however, the land owners are no longer appeased with just a sack of potatoes. They lease their land out for Tk 8,000-Tk 10,000 for potato cultivation on one bigha (33 decimals) of land.