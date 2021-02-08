Fallow fields now produce potatoes worth Tk 5b

More than two decades ago, the agriculture of Tanore, Rajshahi was one-crop-based. During winter, particularly in November, the crop fields were left totally unused.
In 1995, some farmers from outside of Tanore started potato cultivation on the fallow land. The land owners were happy to let then use land with merely a sack of harvested potatoes in return.
Potato cultivation eventually inspired the local farmers. Till 2013-14, potato cultivation in Tanore had expanded to around 5,020 hectares of land.
Local agriculture officials and farmers have witnessed a revolution in potato farming in the last five years. Tanore is now considered the second largest source of potatoes. Local farmers estimate that potatoes worth around Tk five billion (Tk 500 crore) are being sold from Tanore every season.
Now, however, the land owners are no longer appeased with just a sack of potatoes. They lease their land out for Tk 8,000-Tk 10,000 for potato cultivation on one bigha (33 decimals) of land.
As the potatoes of Tanore are high in both quality and quantity, farmers sell one sack of 65kg for Tk 100-200 higher than elsewhere. They produce 40 per cent of the potatoes harvested in Rajshahi district.
To support the agriculture, at least 37 cold storages with a combined capacity of 463,888 tonnes have been built across Tanore and the neighbouring localities. The whole business has created huge employment. Around 80 per cent of the potato farmers are from outside the area.
The beginning
Fertiliser dealer Abdur Razzak of Paba upazila under Rajshahi is among the pioneers of potato farming in Tanore.
In 1995, he supplied fertilisers worth Tk 30,000 on credit to a local farmer who was farming potatoes on a 30 bigha (990 decimal) field of fallow land at Tanore.
When the farmer failed to pay the due, he left half of produces for Razzak. Profitable marketing of the produce made him enthusiastic about potato farming.
Next year, he started potato farming himself. As he found fallow lands free for use, he cultivated potatoes on 300 bighas (9,900 decimals) of land. He borrowed Tk 9 million (Tk 90 lakh) from the bank for the purpose.
Unfortunately, price of potatoes fell sharply that season. He had to mortgage his house to pay for the losses.
Despite the difficulties, Razzak didn’t give up. His dedication helped him recover the losses within five years. This season he is farming potatoes on 350 bighas (11,550 decimals) of land.
Rajshahi University’s botany teacher Professor Md Manzur Hossain taught him tissue culture to produce potato seeds, Razzak said, while sharing his experience.
Another potato farmer from Mohanpur, Kazi Rashidul Islam is farming potatoes on 300 bighas (9,900 decimal) of land this year. Besides farming, he sells potato seeds. This year he could collect 300 tonnes of seeds. Of these, he has sowed 100 tonnes of seeds for his own project.
Rashidul also sells sacks. According to him, every season there is a demand for 13-14 million sacks in Rajshahi.
In a recent visit at Kaliganj Haat, Kasardighi, Saranjay and Tantihati in Tanore, extensive potato farming was seen.
Seeing the business opportunity, Abdul Awal, treasurer of the Mundumala municipality under Tanore, recently has started potato farming on lease basis. He would cultivate potatoes on 85 bighas (2,805 decimals) land.
He said that many Tanore residents sold their one-crop fields to buyers from neighbouring Chapainawabganj. Now potatoes are being produced on these lands.
