Football means everything to the Swapnachura girls

Midfielder Tama Rani Das walks from the village Bhangadohar in Dirai upazila of Sunamganj to Borhanpur Khoaghat every morning.

From there, she and her teammates Mou, Polly and Liza board a boat. After an hour, they reach the Baram haor (wetland) on Dhal Road in Dirai town and then take a rickshaw or 'easybike' to the football field for practice.

Defender Bonya Sutradhar's house is in Tuk Dirai village. She has to cross the Kalni River to come to the football field. And Rani Das has to cycle 9km every day to join the practice.

They live in the immensely beautiful haor area, with water and greenery all around. But they hardly take in the scenic beauty of their surroundings. These young girls are passionate about their sport. All they love is playing football.