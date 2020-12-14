From waste to wealth, plastic to prosperity

He picked up experience while working hard and by 2016 Jewel became one of the major PET Flakes exporters of the country. He said, "This was a very basic business and hardly any educated persons were involved in it. The agents would exploit the traders. So I contacted the buyers directly and would supply them according to demand. And it didn't take long for my business to flourish."

Then in 2016 business crashed. China took a decision not to import PET flakes from outside. Habibur Rahman Jewel was in deep trouble. But suddenly things took an almost miraculous change. The Chinese company which would buy flakes from him, would manufacture plastic straps. An employee of the company contacted him, suggesting that since he had the raw material, he could make the straps locally. Jewel said, "I had been long in this business and knew it well. So if I couldn't sell flakes, I could go into production myself."

He followed the advice of that Chinese friend and imported new machinery and also brought in two Chinese technicians. Their work was to make international standard straps. He set up a new factory in Sonargaon, Dhaka.

The Moonlight Flakes and Strap Industry now stands on a two katha plot of land in Sonargaon. At one end of the factory, the plastic is rendered into tiny beads. These beads are melted down and made into straps.