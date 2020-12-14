From waste to wealth, plastic to prosperity

Habibur Rahman Jewel completed his Masters in history from Dhaka University in 2010, after which he has made a bit of history on his own. He has created a business out of discarded plastic bottles.
Following 10 years of trial and error, Jewel finally established his company, Moonlight PET Flakes. He produces PET flakes and plastic straps from these flakes. Flakes are used in manufacturing synthetic fabrics and household ware.
Jewel now earns revenue of around Tk 400 million a year through his business based on discarded plastic. He even employees two Chinese nationals at his factory.
This innovative entrepreneur's father had a construction business. After completing studies, most of his friends were joining government service or bank jobs and such, but Jewel was determined to go into business. He would wander around Old Dhaka where he saw the 'bhangari' (waste and discarded items) shops. He would watch them crush old plastic bottles to pieces and export these. He met up with an agent of this business and learnt more. He then took Tk 5 million from his father and invested it in this business. He started out with some local machinery and three workers.
"You have to get up close and personal with the 'bhangari' people if you are to do business with them," said Jewel. "I would go around town looking for these junk shops. I would get the bottles crushed. Then I would work on preparing my export papers. I would spend 16 to 18 hours working every day."
He followed the advice of that Chinese friend and imported new machinery and also brought in two Chinese technicians. Their work was to make international standard straps. He set up a new factory in Sonargaon, Dhaka
He picked up experience while working hard and by 2016 Jewel became one of the major PET Flakes exporters of the country. He said, "This was a very basic business and hardly any educated persons were involved in it. The agents would exploit the traders. So I contacted the buyers directly and would supply them according to demand. And it didn't take long for my business to flourish."
Then in 2016 business crashed. China took a decision not to import PET flakes from outside. Habibur Rahman Jewel was in deep trouble. But suddenly things took an almost miraculous change. The Chinese company which would buy flakes from him, would manufacture plastic straps. An employee of the company contacted him, suggesting that since he had the raw material, he could make the straps locally. Jewel said, "I had been long in this business and knew it well. So if I couldn't sell flakes, I could go into production myself."
He followed the advice of that Chinese friend and imported new machinery and also brought in two Chinese technicians. Their work was to make international standard straps. He set up a new factory in Sonargaon, Dhaka.
The Moonlight Flakes and Strap Industry now stands on a two katha plot of land in Sonargaon. At one end of the factory, the plastic is rendered into tiny beads. These beads are melted down and made into straps.
Discarded bottles are collected piled up in a field. The bottles are broken and the flakes are initially produced in a factory in Meradia, Dhaka.
While starting up the strap business, Habibur Rahman hasn't given up the flake business. "After the China market closed its doors, I started scouting for markets elsewhere. I found there was a demand for flakes in India. I even got orders from Vietnam. Now India has also stopped import of flakes, but Vietnam is a big market for us. And there is, of course, local demand."
The year 2020 has been a bad year for business in general and Moonlight has suffered too. Habibur Rahman says export orders have dropped to half and so have prices. It has also been difficult to gather raw material and run the factory during the pandemic. However, his determination to carry out remains strong.
"I believe that one can succeed despite all odds. We have a steady supply of raw material. Many will fall to one side during this coronavirus time, but those who manage to survive will be able to control the market in the future. I am working towards that future," says Jewel.
*This piece, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir