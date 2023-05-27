From being a carpenter to an 'animal physician'

Being born in a poor household, he wasn’t able to continue his studies smoothly.

He started working in a carpentry shop from childhood. He used to work during the day and study at night.

He thus studied till Class Nine but couldn’t continue any further. By then he became quite well-known as a carpenter.

He began his career as a full-time carpenter.. Then he started his family and expenses increased.

He kept falling in financial crises again and again, struggling to run the family. That’s how life had been going on for Md Mujibul Islam, now 46.