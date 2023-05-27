From being a carpenter to an 'animal physician'

Being born in a poor household, he wasn’t able to continue his studies smoothly.
He started working in a carpentry shop from childhood. He used to work during the day and study at night.
He thus studied till Class Nine but couldn’t continue any further. By then he became quite well-known as a carpenter.
He began his career as a full-time carpenter.. Then he started his family and expenses increased.
He kept falling in financial crises again and again, struggling to run the family. That’s how life had been going on for Md Mujibul Islam, now 46.
Struggling to make ends meet, Mujibul decided upon a change of profession. He contemplated on this day and night.
He started rearing cows at a point. In the beginning, he noticed that the cows were often afflicted with various ailments.
He was in big trouble since there was no vet around. And it used to cost him a lot of money to take his cows to the veterinary hospital which was located far.
He was incurring more losses than profit in rearing cattle. It was then that Mujibul decided to become a veterinary vaccine administrator.
Mujibul started working as a vaccine administrator after being trained from the department of youth development back in 2013.
Then to make his profession more business-oriented, he joined an entrepreneur project and was trained in business management as a para-vet in 2021.
With the support of the multinational oil and gas company Chevron, the non-government organisation International Development Enterprise (IDE) organises this training.
That’s when Mujibul’s life began to change. He became popular as the ‘vet’ in the area. Wherever an animal falls sick in the vicinity, he is summoned.
He also won a reputation of healing and curing animals. His income kept growing and his household finally was solvent. That’s how Mujibul's life turned about for the better.
Md Mujibul Islam lives in Uttor Baluchar Jonaki village in Tultikor union of Sylhet Sadar upazila.
After the expansion of Sylhet city corporation area, the village has come under the corporation’s ward no. 36. He lives with his wife and two sons in a joint family of 13 members.
Mujibul said he vaccinates animals and birds including cows, buffalos, goats, sheep, ducks, hens and pigeons. He provides them anti-worm tablets and vitamin injections too.
He basically treats cattle in nearby areas including Tultikor, Khadimpara, Bohor Colony, Dhonukandi, Uttor Baluchar, Jonaki and Al Islah.
Just as he goes to different houses to treat animals on house calls, many people bring the cattle to him for treatment as well.
Mujibul Islam is also the founding and incumbent president of Jonaki Surjomukhi village development cooperative association, formed in 2011.
Mujibul Islam said that he earns Tk 700 to 800 a day by treating cattle. Since there are no veterinary hospitals or treatment centres around, usually he is the one to treat the animals.
However, if he cannot diagnose an animal’s ailment, he consults professional veterinarians first. Plus, if a person is poor, he treats his cattle for free.
A resident of Uttor Baluchar Jonaki area, Reena Gomez (37) said that Mujibul is the only hope for people living in the area when it comes to treating their animals, as there is no veterinary hospital in the locality.
In case of any problem, everyone just runs to Mujibul. He now has a good reputation in the area as a vet. In addition to providing treatment, he also gives regular advice on how to raise and care for the cattle.