Last moment preparations at Padma Bridge

Afterwards they discussed various issues, including ensuring security during the inauguration and how to tackle the situation in case of a massive gathering of enthusiasts.
According to the bridges division, the cabinet secretary visited all the places where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present during the inaugural ceremony, the murals on both ends of the bridge, the place of unveiling the plaque and the place for the gathering of eminent people.
The prime minister will inaugurate the Padma Bridge on 25 June. She will take part in various formalities on both ends of the bridge. Later, she will attend a political rally in Shibchar of Madaripur.
The officials in the bridges division said there would be arrangements for ambulances on both sides of the bridge. The five health centres in the rehabilitation area constructed for the affected people under the Padma Bridge project on both sides of the bridge will be used in case of emergency.
The bridges division has formed 18 sub-committees for the inauguration ceremony. These committees are holding meetings almost every day among themselves. Already a list of some 3,000 guests has been prepared for invitation. According to the sources concerned, works are underway to prepare the invitation cards for the guests.