18 more days to inauguration

Last moment preparations at Padma Bridge

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Lights turned on at Padma Bridge for the first time on Saturday, 4 June 2022. Sazid Hossain

All the work underway at the Padma Bride surround the inauguration ceremony now. Top officials of the government are visiting the bridge area almost every day. They are assigning specific duties to various persons to ensure the inauguration ceremony is a success.

On Monday, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, bridges secretary Md Monjur Hossain and director of the Padma Bridge project Md Shafiqul Islam visited the bridge area.

There they inquired about the latest status of the bridge from the consultants and contractors. They also instructed the officials concerned to finish all the remaining work by 15 June

Afterwards they discussed various issues, including ensuring security during the inauguration and how to tackle the situation in case of a massive gathering of enthusiasts.

According to the bridges division, the cabinet secretary visited all the places where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present during the inaugural ceremony, the murals on both ends of the bridge, the place of unveiling the plaque and the place for the gathering of eminent people.

The prime minister will inaugurate the Padma Bridge on 25 June. She will take part in various formalities on both ends of the bridge. Later, she will attend a political rally in Shibchar of Madaripur.

The officials in the bridges division said there would be arrangements for ambulances on both sides of the bridge. The five health centres in the rehabilitation area constructed for the affected people under the Padma Bridge project on both sides of the bridge will be used in case of emergency.

The bridges division has formed 18 sub-committees for the inauguration ceremony. These committees are holding meetings almost every day among themselves. Already a list of some 3,000 guests has been prepared for invitation. According to the sources concerned, works are underway to prepare the invitation cards for the guests.

