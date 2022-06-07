Last moment preparations at Padma Bridge

All the work underway at the Padma Bride surround the inauguration ceremony now. Top officials of the government are visiting the bridge area almost every day. They are assigning specific duties to various persons to ensure the inauguration ceremony is a success.

On Monday, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, bridges secretary Md Monjur Hossain and director of the Padma Bridge project Md Shafiqul Islam visited the bridge area.

There they inquired about the latest status of the bridge from the consultants and contractors. They also instructed the officials concerned to finish all the remaining work by 15 June