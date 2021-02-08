Making millions from mattresses and more

Jaker Jahan Shuvro, a young man from Habiganj, settled in Dhaka after graduating from North South University.

He wasn’t an extraordinary student, but he understood the principles of business well. His knowledge base and prowess in business predictions helped him explore business beyond the borders.

He started his career with a Tk 13,000 salary job. Now his venture earns around Tk 15 million monthly.

After his graduation, Jaker joined a home textile exporting enterprise as junior staff member. The enterprise was then exporting home textiles with foreign brand names.

Jaker calculated that the export of products with an original brand name would be more profitable.