Prothom Alo Trust provides blankets to disabled persons in Chuadanga

The NGO Prottasha distributed blankets among 100 persons with disabilities in Chuadanga at the initiative of Prothom Alo Trust.
Most of the recipients of were children with Down syndrome.
Present at the event held at the Prottasha head office in Badurtala, Chhuadanga, were deputy director of department of social services, Santosh Kumar Nath, sadar upazila youth development officer Jahangir Alam, Prothom Alo correspondent Shah Alam, executive director of Prottasha Billal Hossain and others.
Santosh Kumar Nath said the country’s leading newspaper Prothom Alo has been carrying out such good deeds for long. They distributed these blankets to people with disabilities in Chuadanga out of the social responsibility. He said all organisations should similarly come forward with social initiatives.
Anyone wanting to extend a helping hand to disadvantaged people in the cold winter may make a donation to Prothom Alo Trust/Relief Fund, Account No: 207 200 11194, Dhaka Bank Limited, Karwan Bazar Branch, Dhaka.