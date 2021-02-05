Prothom Alo Trust provides blankets to disabled persons in Chuadanga

The NGO Prottasha distributed blankets among 100 persons with disabilities in Chuadanga at the initiative of Prothom Alo Trust.

Most of the recipients of were children with Down syndrome.

Present at the event held at the Prottasha head office in Badurtala, Chhuadanga, were deputy director of department of social services, Santosh Kumar Nath, sadar upazila youth development officer Jahangir Alam, Prothom Alo correspondent Shah Alam, executive director of Prottasha Billal Hossain and others.