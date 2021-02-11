Prothom Alo Trust provides blankets to Nilphamari’s poor

Ninety-year-old Md. Azim Uddin's two-member family lives on land belonging to others and earns his living by begging. They suffered severely in winter, with only a shabby kantha (hand-sewn thin quilt) to cover themselves at night.

He was elated when he received a blanket from Prothom Alo Trust.

Azim said, “In winter, all we had was a shabby kantha at night. This blanket will help us to sleep cozily.”

One hundred destitute people like Azim, of Sonarai union of Domar upazila in Nilphamari, received blankets on Tuesday at the initiative of Prothom Alo Trust.