Prothom Alo Trust provides blankets to Nilphamari’s poor

Ninety-year-old Md. Azim Uddin's two-member family lives on land belonging to others and earns his living by begging. They suffered severely in winter, with only a shabby kantha (hand-sewn thin quilt) to cover themselves at night.
He was elated when he received a blanket from Prothom Alo Trust.
Azim said, “In winter, all we had was a shabby kantha at night. This blanket will help us to sleep cozily.”
One hundred destitute people like Azim, of Sonarai union of Domar upazila in Nilphamari, received blankets on Tuesday at the initiative of Prothom Alo Trust.
Shahina Shabnam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Domar, handed over the blankets to the people on Tuesday morning at Khaturia government primary school grounds. Nilphamari unit Prothom Alo Bondhushava coordinated the event.
Vice chairman of Domar upazila parishad MA Malek Sarkar, member of Nilphamari district Awami League, Shahid Ahmed, headmaster of Khaturia Government Primary School, Mahfuza Begum, Prothom Alo's Nilphamari correspondent Mir Mahmudul Hasan and the president of Nilphamari Prothom Alo Bondhushava, Nipun Roy, and others were present at this event.
Anyone wanting to extend a helping hand to disadvantaged people in the cold winter may make a donation to Prothom Alo Trust/Relief Fund, Account No: 207 200 11194, Dhaka Bank Limited, Karwan Bazar Branch, Dhaka.