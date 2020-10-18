Three Bangladeshi COVID-19 vaccines on WHO global list

Three of the total 156 vaccines that have been listed for experimental use by the WHO are from the Globe Biotech.

In a press release sent to the media on Saturday, Globe Biotech authorities said they had invented three vaccines. These are D614 variant mRNA, DNA plasmid and adenovirus type-5 vector.

The authorities also said the Globe Biotech is the only company in the world with three vaccines on the list of World Health Organization.

Meanwhile last week, the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Globe to work together.

A top official of the icddr,b told Prothom Alo that there is scope to test the Globe vaccine under the MoU.