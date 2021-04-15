Waking up to a new life

Altaf is a tea-seller in the village Charkoilash of Hatia. His son Rakib would light his father’s stove every morning then go off to work on leased land. Altaf would run their seven-member family with by making tea.

Rakib Uddin would dream. He would dream of studying and then getting a job. One day he would extinguish the fire of the stove and the burning in his heart. His father secretly shared his dream and was desperate to make this dream come true for his son.

And then Prothom Alo came along to make his dream come true. Prothom Alo hunts for poor and meritorious youth to help materialise their dreams. Rakib was provided assistance under the BRAC Bank-Prothom Alo Adamya Medhabi (Indomitable Talent) scholarship initiative. He used this fund to complete his studies and now works as a promotion officer at the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation in Noakhali.

The BRAC Bank-Prothom Alo Trust, under the Adamya Medhabi (Indomitable Talent) programme, every year provides scholarships at the HSC and Bachelors level to students based on their SSC and HSC results respectively. Prothom Alo representatives go on a hunt around the country to scout out these hidden talents. So far 942 students have been provided with scholarships under this programme. Of these, funds were provided for 718 from BRAC Bank, and for 224 students from other individuals and donor agencies.

Presently, 271 are receiving scholarships. At the Bachelors’ level, among the 221 receiving scholarships, 107 are studying in government and autonomous universities, 19 in medical colleges, 32 in universities of science and technology, 55 under the National University and eight under the quota for the poor in private universities.

Meanwhile, 94 of them have graduated with Bachelor degrees and many of them have jobs. They have woken up to a new life.