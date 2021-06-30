106 magistrates to conduct mobile courts during strict restrictions
Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The government has assigned 106 executive magistrates from the admin cadre to conduct mobile courts during the seven-day strict restrictions to be started at 6:00am Thursday.
The public administration issued a gazette in this regard on Wednesday.
In the wake of huge surge in Covid-19 cases, Bangladesh reports 8,822 cases in a day Wednesday, the government is going to enforce strict restrictions.
The ministry has recruited the executive magistrates in line with the gazette notification of the cabinet division issued earlier to ensure the strict restrictions enforced to contain spread of coronavirus.