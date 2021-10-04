24 ad-free foreign channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info minister

Hasan came up with these remarks while exchanging views with Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) at a meeting held at the Secretariat.
The minister also urged the cable operators to refrain from violating law.
"A vested quarter is involved in spreading rumour about the clean feed .The government is firm in implementing the law and we have enacted the law for the sake of the people, media industry and artists," he said.
Mobile courts started operating from 1 October under the direction of the ministry of Information and Broadcasting to implement ad-free or clean feed broadcasting of foreign channels in accordance with Cable Network Operation Act 2006.