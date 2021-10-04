Government

24 ad-free foreign channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said there is no bar to operate the 24 ad-free foreign channels which have clean feed, reports UNB.

"Some 24 foreign channels have clean feed and there is no bar to air those channels. Akash DTH is operating the channels and others can do so. If there is any need of sending letters regarding the issue then we can provide it to the cable operators," he said.

Hasan came up with these remarks while exchanging views with Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) at a meeting held at the Secretariat.

The minister also urged the cable operators to refrain from violating law.

"A vested quarter is involved in spreading rumour about the clean feed .The government is firm in implementing the law and we have enacted the law for the sake of the people, media industry and artists," he said.

Mobile courts started operating from 1 October under the direction of the ministry of Information and Broadcasting to implement ad-free or clean feed broadcasting of foreign channels in accordance with Cable Network Operation Act 2006.

