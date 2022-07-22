Govt to build 1,000 flood shelters: Enamur

The government will build 1,000 Mujibkilla (shelters for disaster-affected people) and Bonna Ashrayan Kendra (shelters for flood survivors) across the country to mitigate the sufferings of people during a natural calamity, UNB reports.

This was announced by state minister for disaster management and relief, Enamur Rahman, on Thursday.

“Besides, the government has initiated a project to carry out dredging to deepen the riverbeds, eventually aimed at reducing loss of lives and properties,” he said.

Enamur said these at a roundtable, titled ‘Sudden Flood in North-South Region: Malleable, action and rehabilitation’ held in the office of Daily Kaler Kantho in Dhaka.

Private development organisation BRAC and Kaler Kantho jointly organised the programme that was also attended by the president of the standing committee for disaster management and relief ministry, AB Tajul Islam.

BRAC Disaster Risk Management Programme director Sajedul Hasan, Flood Forecast and Precautionary Centre deputy divisional engineer Sardar Udoy Raihan, and officials of north-south district administrations were among others who attended the roundtable.

The minister said some 80 to 90 per cent of land in Sylhet and Sunamganj went under water during the recent floods as these districts didn’t witness such flooding in 122 years.

“The gruesomeness of the floods won’t be seen in flood-prone 40 districts once the Delta Plan 2100 of prime minister Sheikh Hasina is implemented,” he said.

Tajul Islam, on his part, said general people would be involved in tackling the disasters.

Speakers at the roundtable also underscored the need for special measures for pregnant and breastfeeding women during a natural disaster.