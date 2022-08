All government and autonomous offices will remain open from 8:00am to 3:00pm from Wednesday, 24 August as part of the government’s austerity measures to save power amidst the existing fuel oil crisis.

Cabinet secretary Khandkar Anwarul Islam disclosed this at a briefing at the secretariat on Monday.

Earlier, the decision was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by prime minister Sheikh Hasina who virtually joined the meeting from Ganabhaban.