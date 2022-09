Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday, the last day of her official visit to India, arrived in Jaipur of Rajasthan to visit Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif, Ajmer, reports BSS.

"The prime minister will offer nafal prayers and munajat, seeking the development, prosperity and welfare of the country, its people and the entire Muslim ummah," prime minister's press secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.