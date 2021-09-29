848 UPs go to polls in second phase on 11 Nov

According to the schedule announced for UPs, the deadline for nomination submission is 17 October while the date for scrutiny of nomination papers is 20 October and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 26 October.
The 848 UPs are located in the country's 63 out of 64 districts. The 7th phase polls to 10 municipalities in 10 different districts will be arranged on 02 November.
According to the schedule, the deadline for nomination submission is 09 October, while the date for scrutiny of nomination papers is 11 October and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 17 October.
The municipalities are Ghorashal in Narsingdi, Kasba in Brahmanbaria, Chhagalnaiya in Feni, Ramgrarh in Khagrachhari, Sonatala in Bagura, Ghoraghat in Dinajpur, Domar in Nilphamari, Lohagara in Narail, Pakundia in Kishoreganj and Chapainawabganj.
Sirajganj-6 by-polls
The by-elections to Sirajganj-6 (Shahjadpur Upazila) constituency that fell vacant with the death of Awami League MP Hasibur Rahman Swapan will be held on 02 November.
As per the schedule, the deadline for nomination submission is 10 October, while the date for scrutiny of nomination papers is 11 October and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 17 October.
On 02 September, Hasibur Rahman Swapan died at a hospital in Turkey, while undergoing treatment there for his kidney complications.