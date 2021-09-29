848 UPs go to polls in second phase on 11 Nov

The second phase of elections to 848 union parishads (UPs) will be held on 11 November, while the seventh phase polls to 10 municipalities and Sirajganj-6 parliamentary by-polls on 02 November, reports UNB.

The election schedules were finalised at a meeting of the election commission (EC) with chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda in the chair.

EC secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker announced the polls schedules for 848 UPs, 10 municipalities and Sirajganj-6 constituency after the meeting at the Nirbachan Bhaban.