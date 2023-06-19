Steps taken to prevent misuse of DSA: Law minister

Law minister Anisul Huq said on Monday that the government has taken some steps to prevent misuse of the Digital Security Act, reports UNB.
He said that the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has issued a 'technical note' on the Digital Security Act.
“The review of that is almost complete. Necessary measures to amend the Digital Security Act will be taken soon,” he said.
The law minister said this in parliament while responding to a tabled question from ruling Awami League MP Habibur Rahman from Sylhet.
The minister said that the DSA was not enacted to curb freedom of expression or control the media. The Digital Security Act has been enacted to curb cybercrime.
In response to a query of AL MP Mamunur Rashid Kiran, the law minister said that special anti-terrorism tribunals have been formed at Dhaka, Chattagram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Rangpur divisional levels for speedy trial and settlement of pending cases of militants who kill unarmed, innocent people.
As of 31 May 2023, the number of pending cases in special anti-terrorism tribunals is 645, he also said.
In response to Nurunnabi Chowdhury's question, Law Minister said that the number of pending cases related to acid throwing is 376 across the country as of 31 March 2023.