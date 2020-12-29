AL empowered people bringing back continuation of democracy: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said Awami League (AL) has empowered the people bringing back continuation of democracy by ending the conspiracy and military dictatorship.

“No consistency of democracy was in the country. Rather politics of conspiracy, killing, coup was initiated. Military dictators came to power one after another that halted the development activities,” she said.

The prime minister made this remark at a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) joining from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.

The meeting was held at NEC Conference Room in city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar to clear the 8th Five Year Plan for 2021-2025.

“We have been able to bring the power back to people’s hands and they are now enjoying their democratic rights, resulting in reaching development spree in the country into momentum and mass people are getting its benefit,” Sheikh Hasina said.