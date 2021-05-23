Another cyclone is coming, alerts PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged all to remain alert as cyclone “Yaas” may hit Bangladesh in a couple of days.

"Another cyclone is coming, it’s just forming now (in the Bay)," she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating as well as laying the foundation stones of 225 facilities of the disaster management and relief ministry.

"We’ve already started taking adequate precautionary measures (to face the cyclone). Inshallah, we’ll remain cautious, we’ll be able to reduce risks," said Sheikh Hasina.