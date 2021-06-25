Army could be deployed to enforce restrictions: State minister

It also said movement of all kinds of vehicles except those of emergency services, including emergency products, ambulances and medical services, will also remain shut in that time.
No person could go out of home except emergency needs, the press note added.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, state minister for public administration Farhad Hossain said the restrictions will be in place for seven days for now. It will be extended, if necessary.
He also said police and BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) members will be in the field to enforce the lockdown. The Army could also be deployed.
A gazette notification will be issued from the cabinet division with details regarding the “strict lockdown” on Saturday, today’s press note added.