Assigning secretaries to districts is PM’s epoch-making decision: Khalid

The MPs voiced their grievances as the government has been giving priorities to the secretaries over the parliamentarians in various tasks including engaging 64 secretaries to 64 districts to oversee the activities to curb the coronavirus infection.
Young AL leader Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury praised the decision while speaking as chief guest at an award giving programme at the ministry’s seminar room.
There is a discussion inside the party that the ruling Awami League has become dependent on bureaucrats to a great extent. Questions are being raised whether the party is being moved away from the people.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Khalid Mahmud said his speech does not have any relation with the discussion in parliament. He said what he considered as true. “This is true that bureaucracy is working. A chain has been created with giving responsibilities to the secretaries.”
In April, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) issued an order assigning 64 secretaries to 64 districts to face COvid-19 situation. Many parliamentarians did not take the matter as a good practice though no one said anything against the decision openly.
Bangabandhu’s close associate and Awami League senior leader Tofail Ahmed in parliament on Monday said it should be noted that according to the Warrant of Precedence, MPs are above the secretaries.
He further said, “Pardon me I don’t know how logical it would be to say this. Now the administrative officers have been given the responsibility in our district. People think that all the help we gave to the people during coronavirus was given by these administrative officials. But the administrative officials did not go to the areas. This is not right. This diminishes the authority and works of a political government and the politicians.”
Khalid Mahmud said the “chain of command” is there in distributing food and medicines among people amid the coronavirus infection and the distribution work was done smoothly.
He further said the DCs (deputy commissioners) and upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) went to the doorstep of people. People were encouraged. There’s no distinction in class and professional groups. Everyone is united under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said the coronavirus overwhelmed the whole world. The state heads and the governments of developed world and European countries were also at a loss while facing the coronavirus pandemic. The situation created a huge panic.
The prime minister has dispelled that panic. She has made the people of Bangladesh courageous in facing the situation. She has talked to all concerned including the district administrations of the country.
The state minister said, “The prime minister gives us courage, shows us a way. This courage will be our capital to move forward. Everyone has been working under the leadership of the prime minister."
The state minister handed over prize to four people and two others from outside of Dhaka.