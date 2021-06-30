Assigning secretaries to districts is PM’s epoch-making decision: Khalid

The MPs voiced their grievances as the government has been giving priorities to the secretaries over the parliamentarians in various tasks including engaging 64 secretaries to 64 districts to oversee the activities to curb the coronavirus infection.

Young AL leader Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury praised the decision while speaking as chief guest at an award giving programme at the ministry’s seminar room.

There is a discussion inside the party that the ruling Awami League has become dependent on bureaucrats to a great extent. Questions are being raised whether the party is being moved away from the people.