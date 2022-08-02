Govt probing allegation against diplomat Kazi Anarkoly: Shahriar Alam

The state minister said they came to know that there was another foreign national at the apartment.
“I can assure you that there will be a full-fledged investigation into it and it will move to the right direction,” he said, adding that steps will be taken against her as per the law if the allegation brought against her is found to be true after the investigation.
Shahriar said the diplomat has already been called back and thanked the Indonesian government for cooperating with the Bangladesh government in getting the diplomat back to Dhaka.
He said the government will never compromise with the high standard of the foreign cadres.
There is an allegation that the Indonesian authorities found cannabis, also known as marijuana, at her residence last month where a Nigerian national used to live, too.