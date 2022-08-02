Govt probing allegation against diplomat Kazi Anarkoly: Shahriar Alam

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam has said the government will thoroughly investigate the illegal drug-related allegation against Kazi Anarkoly, deputy chief of mission of Bangladesh in Jakarta, Indonesia, reports UNB.

“The entire issue is unfortunate and embarrassing for us. We are investigating it,” he told reporters at the ministry of foreign affairs on Tuesday, noting that it will be revealed through investigation whether she herself was involved in it or her friend.